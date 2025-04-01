Erling Haaland's Ankle Woes: A Setback for Manchester City

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is facing a prolonged recovery period after sustaining an ankle injury in the recent FA Cup quarterfinal victory.

Haaland, who had just netted his 30th goal of the season against Bournemouth, was injured following a tackle by midfielder Lewis Cook. Scans conducted on Monday led to the decision for Haaland to consult a specialist to fully assess the extent of the injury.

While the team has not specified a precise recovery timeline, they expressed optimism that Haaland will return by the end of the season, participating in the drive for Champions League qualification and potential games in the FIFA Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)