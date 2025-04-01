Kuhnemann's Comeback: From Suspect Action to Australia’s Elite

Australian cricketer Matt Kuhnemann has seen a series of highs and lows this year. After achieving 16 wickets in a victorious Sri Lanka Test series, the left-arm spinner faced scrutiny for a suspect bowling action. Despite this, he's now earned a prestigious spot on Cricket Australia's top contracted players list for 2025-26.

Kuhnemann, who impressed as Australia's player of the series in Sri Lanka, was ultimately cleared by the ICC following tests. His five-match test career has already seen 25 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. Selectors believe his skills will be vital in the forthcoming months.

George Bailey, chairman of selectors, emphasized Kuhnemann's outstanding performance and potential impact. Additionally, teenage talent Sam Konstas was highlighted, showcasing Australia's strategic planning for a competitive future amidst international tournaments.

