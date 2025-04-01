Left Menu

Kuhnemann's Comeback: From Suspect Action to Australia’s Elite

Matt Kuhnemann's cricket journey has seen ups and downs, from excelling in Sri Lanka with 16 wickets to being cleared of a suspect bowling action. Recently, he was included in Cricket Australia's top contract list for 2025-26, affirming his impact in the sport despite challenges.

Updated: 01-04-2025 09:23 IST
Kuhnemann's Comeback: From Suspect Action to Australia’s Elite
Australian cricketer Matt Kuhnemann has seen a series of highs and lows this year. After achieving 16 wickets in a victorious Sri Lanka Test series, the left-arm spinner faced scrutiny for a suspect bowling action. Despite this, he's now earned a prestigious spot on Cricket Australia's top contracted players list for 2025-26.

Kuhnemann, who impressed as Australia's player of the series in Sri Lanka, was ultimately cleared by the ICC following tests. His five-match test career has already seen 25 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. Selectors believe his skills will be vital in the forthcoming months.

George Bailey, chairman of selectors, emphasized Kuhnemann's outstanding performance and potential impact. Additionally, teenage talent Sam Konstas was highlighted, showcasing Australia's strategic planning for a competitive future amidst international tournaments.

