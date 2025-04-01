Left Menu

Las Palmas' Unyielding Quest: Awaiting the Turn of Fate

Las Palmas drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo in La Liga. They remain winless in 12 games and sit near the bottom of the table. Alfonso González scored for Celta, with Las Palmas' Moleiro equalizing early in the second half. Fabio Silva's goal was disallowed, and goalkeeper Cillessen was injured.

Updated: 01-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:24 IST
Las Palmas' Unyielding Quest: Awaiting the Turn of Fate
Las Palmas continues to grapple with its challenging season, failing to secure a victory yet again as it drew 1-1 against Celta Vigo in a La Liga showdown. The team's misfortunes were further compounded by the injury of their goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who was taken off on a stretcher.

Despite donning a new black strip, Celta secured the lead just before halftime through a stunning shot by Alfonso González. However, Las Palmas responded swiftly as Alberto Moleiro equalized early in the second half, renewing their hopes for a turn of luck.

As the intense match unfolded, Fabio Silva's goal was disallowed for offside, dealing a disappointing blow to Las Palmas. The club's wait for a win since before Christmas continues as they sit in a precarious position just second from bottom, while Celta maintains a strong unbeaten streak, holding eighth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

