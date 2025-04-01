Las Palmas' Unyielding Quest: Awaiting the Turn of Fate

Las Palmas continues to grapple with its challenging season, failing to secure a victory yet again as it drew 1-1 against Celta Vigo in a La Liga showdown. The team's misfortunes were further compounded by the injury of their goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who was taken off on a stretcher.

Despite donning a new black strip, Celta secured the lead just before halftime through a stunning shot by Alfonso González. However, Las Palmas responded swiftly as Alberto Moleiro equalized early in the second half, renewing their hopes for a turn of luck.

As the intense match unfolded, Fabio Silva's goal was disallowed for offside, dealing a disappointing blow to Las Palmas. The club's wait for a win since before Christmas continues as they sit in a precarious position just second from bottom, while Celta maintains a strong unbeaten streak, holding eighth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)