KKR Reflects on Defeat as Mumbai Indians Triumph at Wankhede

Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, faced an eight-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2025 Indian Premier League on Monday. Notable performances from Ramandeep Singh, who smashed 22 runs off 12 balls, Angkrish Raghuvanshi with his 26 off 16, and Andre Russell's impactful strikes, were not enough as the hosts chased a target of 117.

KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh provided a candid appraisal during the post-match press conference. He noted that collapses are an inherent risk for any team. This setback, he said, offered an opportunity for the lower order to shine, though things didn't go their way. Singh assured fans of the team's commitment to avoiding similar pitfalls in future matches.

Singh elaborated on their aggressive batting strategy, highlighting the importance of supporting team members to play to their natural strengths. He acknowledged that while success isn't guaranteed every time, backing players helps them perform confidently and vigorously. The need for strategic partnerships was emphasized, pointing out that different outcomes could've led to recognizing Angkrish and Rinku for their efforts. Singh also noted how the toss significantly influenced the game's outcome, though he refused to blame the conditions, stressing readiness for any scenario.

