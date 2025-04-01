Wasim Jaffer Raises Concerns Over India's Test Cricket Future

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has voiced concerns about India's Test cricket team following their recent defeats in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia and a clean sweep loss to New Zealand. Speaking to Revsportz, Jaffer indicated worry over the team's form ahead of their upcoming England tour.

Jaffer highlighted the lackluster performance of the Indian team, which ended third in the World Test Championship standings. He specifically pointed out the uncertain availability of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, and the inconsistent form of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as major issues.

As India prepares for a crucial England tour starting June 20 in Leeds, Jaffer expressed hope for a series win, which has eluded them since 2007. However, he emphasized the urgency for the team to improve significantly, particularly in light of recent batting struggles and persistent player injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)