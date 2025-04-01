Left Menu

Wasim Jaffer Raises Concerns Over India's Test Cricket Future

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer expresses concerns over India's Test team performance ahead of their England tour. After losing to Australia and New Zealand, India's form and injuries worry Jaffer. He hopes for a turnaround, especially focusing on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's inconsistent performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:30 IST
Wasim Jaffer Raises Concerns Over India's Test Cricket Future
Team India. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has voiced concerns about India's Test cricket team following their recent defeats in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia and a clean sweep loss to New Zealand. Speaking to Revsportz, Jaffer indicated worry over the team's form ahead of their upcoming England tour.

Jaffer highlighted the lackluster performance of the Indian team, which ended third in the World Test Championship standings. He specifically pointed out the uncertain availability of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, and the inconsistent form of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as major issues.

As India prepares for a crucial England tour starting June 20 in Leeds, Jaffer expressed hope for a series win, which has eluded them since 2007. However, he emphasized the urgency for the team to improve significantly, particularly in light of recent batting struggles and persistent player injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025