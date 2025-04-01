Left Menu

Barcelona's Unbeaten Streak: The Quest for Triple Glory

Barcelona, on an impressive 20-game unbeaten run in 2025, aim for three major titles. Manager Hansi Flick expresses readiness to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, while leading LaLiga and advancing in the Champions League. Flick emphasizes the importance of titles reflecting success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona's dominant performance continues, with the team unbeaten in 20 games this year, as they aim for a treble. Manager Hansi Flick stressed that their perceived success hinges on securing actual titles, starting with the critical Copa del Rey semi-final return leg against Atletico Madrid—currently tied 4-4.

Also leading LaLiga and gearing up for a Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona showcases both talent and hunger for titles. Flick, in a press conference, praised the team's progress and emphasized their commitment to winning. "The end of the season shows everything," Flick stated, underscoring the weight of titles.

Barcelona currently tops LaLiga, with a slim lead over rivals Real Madrid. Despite the pressure, Flick remains confident and grateful for the team's resilience and success, having already clinched the Spanish Super Cup. However, he acknowledged the formidable challenge Atletico poses, with their experienced coach Diego Simeone at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

