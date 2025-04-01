Arshdeep Singh Shines as LSG Posts 171 Against PBKS

In an exciting IPL encounter, blistering spells by Arshdeep Singh, along with Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson, limited Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 171/7 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Despite losing early wickets, a resilient batting effort ensured LSG set a challenging total.

Opting to field first, PBKS capitalized on the new ball as Arshdeep Singh removed Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck. Aiden Markram gave LSG a glimmer of hope with a swift 28-run knock before departing to Lockie Ferguson's inswinger, placing LSG at 32/2.

A fighting partnership between Nicholas Pooran, who scored 44, and Ayush Badoni, along with a late cameo from Abdul Samad, rescued LSG from a perilous position. Arshdeep Singh emerged as the leading wicket-taker with three dismissals, while PBKS bowlers collectively maintained pressure throughout the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)