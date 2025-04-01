Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh Shines as LSG Posts 171 Against PBKS

Arshdeep Singh's impressive bowling, supported by Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson, restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 171/7 in their IPL face-off against Punjab Kings. Despite early setbacks, crucial innings from Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, and Abdul Samad helped LSG reach a competitive score at their first home match.

Updated: 01-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:24 IST
Arshdeep Singh celebrating with teammates. (Photo- IPL X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In an exciting IPL encounter, blistering spells by Arshdeep Singh, along with Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson, limited Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 171/7 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Despite losing early wickets, a resilient batting effort ensured LSG set a challenging total.

Opting to field first, PBKS capitalized on the new ball as Arshdeep Singh removed Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck. Aiden Markram gave LSG a glimmer of hope with a swift 28-run knock before departing to Lockie Ferguson's inswinger, placing LSG at 32/2.

A fighting partnership between Nicholas Pooran, who scored 44, and Ayush Badoni, along with a late cameo from Abdul Samad, rescued LSG from a perilous position. Arshdeep Singh emerged as the leading wicket-taker with three dismissals, while PBKS bowlers collectively maintained pressure throughout the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

