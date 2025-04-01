Prabhsimran Singh's Fiery Knock Powers Punjab Kings to Victory

Prabhsimran Singh delivered a sensational 34-ball 69, leading Punjab Kings to an emphatic 8-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Monday's IPL clash. The young opener's blitzkrieg effectively ended the contest, setting Punjab on course to chase down a target of 172 with ease.

Shreyas Iyer guided the chase with an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls, ably supported by Nehal Wadhera, who added a confident 43 not out. The potent Punjab bowling attack, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, dominated LSG's top order early, marking a crucial difference in the powerplays.

Lucknow Super Giants, hindered by an underperforming bowling unit, struggled to contain the onslaught. Despite efforts from Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni, LSG failed to post a formidable total, highlighting their ongoing challenges this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)