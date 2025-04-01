Left Menu

Prabhsimran Singh's Fiery Knock Powers Punjab Kings to Victory

Prabhsimran Singh's explosive 69 off 34 balls led Punjab Kings to outclass Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets in a commanding IPL performance. Punjab achieved the 172-run target in 16.2 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera contributing significantly. LSG's struggling bowling attack failed to contain the aggressive Punjab lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:56 IST
Prabhsimran Singh's Fiery Knock Powers Punjab Kings to Victory
Prabhsimran Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Prabhsimran Singh delivered a sensational 34-ball 69, leading Punjab Kings to an emphatic 8-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Monday's IPL clash. The young opener's blitzkrieg effectively ended the contest, setting Punjab on course to chase down a target of 172 with ease.

Shreyas Iyer guided the chase with an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls, ably supported by Nehal Wadhera, who added a confident 43 not out. The potent Punjab bowling attack, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, dominated LSG's top order early, marking a crucial difference in the powerplays.

Lucknow Super Giants, hindered by an underperforming bowling unit, struggled to contain the onslaught. Despite efforts from Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni, LSG failed to post a formidable total, highlighting their ongoing challenges this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025