Game-Changer: Premier League to Launch Semi-Automated Offside Technology

The Premier League is set to revolutionize the way offside decisions are made with the introduction of semi-automated technology this April 12, the league confirmed Tuesday.

This cutting-edge system, previously tested in the FA Cup, is designed to boost the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decisions. It achieves this by employing optical player tracking and generating virtual graphics for an improved experience both in stadiums and for broadcast audiences.

The Premier League collaborated with referees and Genius Sports to develop this technology, which has also undergone non-live testing in Premier League matches. The debut game using this system will be Crystal Palace versus Manchester City.

