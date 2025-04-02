Injury Woes for Blues as Tu'ungafasi Exits Super Rugby

Auckland Blues prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi has been sidelined for the remainder of the Super Rugby Pacific season due to a neck injury. As the struggling defending champions face this latest setback, Tu'ungafasi's absence is a blow to the team's dynamics and the seasoned prop is slated for surgery, the club said on Wednesday.

The injury also casts doubt on Tu'ungafasi's participation in New Zealand's three-test series against France, with the opening match scheduled for July 5. The Super Rugby playoffs dates remain unconfirmed, but the climaxing Grand Final is set for the second half of June.

Despite being second from the bottom with just a 1-5 win record, the Blues, coached by Vern Cotter, are optimistic as they prepare to face the Wellington Hurricanes. The squad boosts morale with the return of influential playmaker Beauden Barrett and captain Patrick Tuipulotu, both of whom are integrating back into the fold after recovering from injuries. Their readiness will be confirmed following intensive training sessions set for Thursday, according to Cotter.

(With inputs from agencies.)