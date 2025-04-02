Left Menu

Indian Esports Explodes: Animesh Agrawal's Conversation with PM Modi Ignites Industry Growth

Indian esports star Animesh Agrawal's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a turning point in India’s gaming landscape. The discussion sparked nationwide interest and legitimacy, driving growth in the sector. With upcoming esports medal events, Agrawal stresses the need to nurture talent for future international successes.

Animesh Agrawal. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian esports icon Animesh Agrawal recently reflected on his pivotal discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he believes has become a catalyst for changing perceptions around gaming and esports in India. The dialogue has brought a renewed sense of legitimacy to the industry, especially with the support from key government bodies.

The esports conclave, organized by the Esports Federation of India, played a significant role in this transformation. "With esports medal events approaching, it's crucial to approach gaming with seriousness in India—this is shaping our future," Agrawal told ANI. The Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh promises to be the largest in history, boasting a massive prize pool and drawing top international teams.

Despite India's growing presence, Agrawal acknowledges the challenges of developing skilled players across diverse gaming titles, crucial for achieving podium finishes at major tournaments. He emphasized the urgency of cultivating domestic talent to enhance India's global esports stature, a task that requires strategic planning and dedication.

