US Olympic Committee's Firing After Abuse Allegations

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee recently dismissed a coach and director after allegations of sexual abuse emerged. The news follows a report by The Associated Press, which highlighted accusations against former biathlete coach Gary Colliander. Colliander was said to have sexually abused biathlete Grace Boutot, causing severe emotional distress culminating in a suicide attempt.

Gary Colliander's involvement with the US Paralympic team ended following an internal review. Eileen Carey, who had been affiliated with Colliander at the Maine Winter Sports Center, was also let go. The specifics surrounding their dismissals remain undisclosed, although it followed administrative action taken in December, post the revelations reported by AP.

SafeSport, the body responsible for investigating abuse in Olympic sports, is actively looking into the allegations against Colliander. Representing Colliander, lawyer Simone Montoya asserts his innocence, emphasizing his compliance with professional standards and willingness to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

