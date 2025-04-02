Left Menu

Ben Yedder: A Controversial Return to Football

Wissam Ben Yedder, a former France international, aims to revive his football career in Iran after legal controversies. He signed with Iranian club Sepahan FC following a series of court cases regarding sexual assault and tax fraud. He awaits international clearance to play again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:44 IST
Ben Yedder: A Controversial Return to Football
  • Country:
  • France

Wissam Ben Yedder, the former French international football star, is making a bold move to resurrect his playing career in Iran after a tumultuous year marked by legal issues.

Following his release from Monaco, Ben Yedder signed with the Iranian club Sepahan FC, though details of the contract remain undisclosed. The move comes as he waits for international transfer clearance after undergoing medical evaluations.

Despite a strong track record on the field, Ben Yedder's recent history includes a suspended prison sentence for sexual assault in France and tax fraud charges in Spain. His legal battles continue as he works through treatment and seeks to reestablish his sporting path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025