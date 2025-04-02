Ben Yedder: A Controversial Return to Football

Wissam Ben Yedder, the former French international football star, is making a bold move to resurrect his playing career in Iran after a tumultuous year marked by legal issues.

Following his release from Monaco, Ben Yedder signed with the Iranian club Sepahan FC, though details of the contract remain undisclosed. The move comes as he waits for international transfer clearance after undergoing medical evaluations.

Despite a strong track record on the field, Ben Yedder's recent history includes a suspended prison sentence for sexual assault in France and tax fraud charges in Spain. His legal battles continue as he works through treatment and seeks to reestablish his sporting path.

