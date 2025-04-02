Ben Yedder: A Controversial Return to Football
Wissam Ben Yedder, a former France international, aims to revive his football career in Iran after legal controversies. He signed with Iranian club Sepahan FC following a series of court cases regarding sexual assault and tax fraud. He awaits international clearance to play again.
- Country:
- France
Wissam Ben Yedder, the former French international football star, is making a bold move to resurrect his playing career in Iran after a tumultuous year marked by legal issues.
Following his release from Monaco, Ben Yedder signed with the Iranian club Sepahan FC, though details of the contract remain undisclosed. The move comes as he waits for international transfer clearance after undergoing medical evaluations.
Despite a strong track record on the field, Ben Yedder's recent history includes a suspended prison sentence for sexual assault in France and tax fraud charges in Spain. His legal battles continue as he works through treatment and seeks to reestablish his sporting path.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ben Yedder
- football
- career revival
- Iran
- legal issues
- Sepahan FC
- sexual assault
- tax fraud
- Monaco
- Nice
ALSO READ
Controversy Ignites Over Allahabad HC's Ruling on Sexual Assault
Minister Calls for Supreme Court Intervention Against Allahabad High Court Ruling on Sexual Assault
Union Minister Condemns High Court's Controversial Ruling on Sexual Assault
Gerard Depardieu Fights Back: Denies Sexual Assault Allegations in Paris Court
Gerard Depardieu Faces Court Over Sexual Assault Allegations