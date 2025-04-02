Legends Clash Awaits as Star-Studded Squads Announced for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Faceoff

The complete lineups for the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff' between FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends have now been unveiled. According to The Sports Front's statement, this clash, taking place on April 6 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, will reignite legendary football rivalries amidst a passionate audience, with Carles Puyol and Luis Figo as respective team captains.

The 'Legends Faceoff' initiative marks a pioneering venture within the global sports market, aiming to create unique athletic intellectual properties, host world-class events, and deliver exceptional sports management services. John Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder of The Sports Front, expressed heightened fan interest, highlighting their commitment to crafting a memorable experience for Indian football enthusiasts.

Legendary players such as Carles Puyol and Xavi Hernandez from Barcelona, and Luis Figo and Michael Owen from Real Madrid, shared their enthusiasm for the event. Puyol and Xavi anticipate a special experience playing in India, while Figo and Owen look forward to engaging with India's fervent football fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)