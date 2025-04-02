Dream Sports Championship 2025: International Flair Meets Indian Talent

The much-awaited National Finals of the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025, organized by the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), is slated to begin in Goa on April 8. In a notable development, the second edition will see the participation of Norwich City FC's Youth Team, adding an international dimension to the tournament.

The event will host eight boys' and eight girls' teams in an intense competition. Notably, the girls' tournament will include state teams from Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Odisha, Karnataka, and Delhi, nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Matches will be held at SAG Benaulim and Utorda Sports Complex, with the grand finale set for April 15th at Raia Football Ground, featuring legends Bhaichung Bhutia and Subrata Paul.

'Inviting an international team to compete with top domestic clubs offers young athletes global exposure,' said Bhavit Sheth, COO and Co-founder of Dream Sports. The DSF will also host workshops by Norwich City coaches on leadership and football staff development. The tournament follows a group stage format, with top teams advancing to the U-17 final. AIFF scouts will be keenly observing, providing young talents a platform to propel their careers in professional football.

(With inputs from agencies.)