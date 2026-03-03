Left Menu

Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

The All India Football Federation faces criticism as the Indian women's national football team protests over ill-fitting and unprofessional kits ahead of their AFC Women's Asian Cup match. A letter, signed by key players, highlights the issue's impact on morale and demands immediate resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:25 IST
Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant embarrassment for the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Indian women's national football team has raised serious concerns over inadequate and ill-fitting kits distributed just a day before their AFC Women's Asian Cup opener in Australia.

A letter sent by all 26 players, pointedly addressed to AIFF Deputy General Secretary M Satyanarayanan, stressed that morale was impacted due to the substandard kits, which failed to meet the professional standards necessary for international representation.

Led by signatures from key players such as captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam and Grace Dangmei, the letter calls for urgent clarification from AIFF to ensure similar incidents do not hinder the squad's focus and preparation in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

 India
2
Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

 India
3
Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

 Global
4
Orlen's Strategic Moves Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

Orlen's Strategic Moves Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026