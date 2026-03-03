Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

In a significant embarrassment for the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Indian women's national football team has raised serious concerns over inadequate and ill-fitting kits distributed just a day before their AFC Women's Asian Cup opener in Australia.

A letter sent by all 26 players, pointedly addressed to AIFF Deputy General Secretary M Satyanarayanan, stressed that morale was impacted due to the substandard kits, which failed to meet the professional standards necessary for international representation.

Led by signatures from key players such as captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam and Grace Dangmei, the letter calls for urgent clarification from AIFF to ensure similar incidents do not hinder the squad's focus and preparation in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)