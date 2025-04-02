Left Menu

French Grand Prix at Le Mans Secures Future Until 2031

The French Grand Prix at Le Mans has had its contract extended until 2031, ensuring it remains a key event on the MotoGP calendar. The race attracts large audiences and bolsters France's motorsport legacy. The upcoming French Grand Prix is set as the sixth round of the 2024 championship.

02-04-2025
The French Grand Prix is here to stay, with MotoGP confirming the contract extension to hold the event at Le Mans until 2031. Originally due to lapse in 2026, this renewal marks a significant commitment to the race's future.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, highlighted France's rich motorsport tradition and emphasized the Grand Prix's role in drawing new fans in droves. In 2023, a record 297,471 fans attended the event, setting a new benchmark in attendance.

With the 2024 Grand Prix scheduled for May 9-11 as the sixth championship round, excitement is building, especially following Jorge Martin's previous win. The racing community anticipates competitive performances, despite Martin's recent pre-season setbacks with Aprilia.

