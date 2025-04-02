French Grand Prix at Le Mans Secures Future Until 2031

The French Grand Prix is here to stay, with MotoGP confirming the contract extension to hold the event at Le Mans until 2031. Originally due to lapse in 2026, this renewal marks a significant commitment to the race's future.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, highlighted France's rich motorsport tradition and emphasized the Grand Prix's role in drawing new fans in droves. In 2023, a record 297,471 fans attended the event, setting a new benchmark in attendance.

With the 2024 Grand Prix scheduled for May 9-11 as the sixth championship round, excitement is building, especially following Jorge Martin's previous win. The racing community anticipates competitive performances, despite Martin's recent pre-season setbacks with Aprilia.

(With inputs from agencies.)