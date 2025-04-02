Left Menu

Manchester United's Struggle to Avoid a Historic Low

Manchester United faces a critical period, needing to win seven of its last eight Premier League games to avoid its worst-ever points tally in the modern era. Head coach Ruben Amorim acknowledges the team's dire situation amid struggles, including a lack of goals and a history of losses.

Manchester United is experiencing one of its toughest seasons in the Premier League. The club, under the guidance of head coach Ruben Amorim, must win seven of its remaining eight games to avoid a record low points tally since the league's inception in 1992. Currently, the team stands at just 37 points with 24 still available.

Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest marked United's 13th league loss of the season. Amorim, who took charge in November, has overseen six wins and nine defeats in his 19 games. Despite declaring in January that this might be the worst team in the club's history, the situation appears to have deteriorated further.

Beyond their lackluster league position, United also battles a severe goal drought, having failed to score in 11 league matches. Striker Rasmus Hojlund, a costly signing, has managed only eight goals across competitions, while his partner Joshua Zirkzee has netted six. Amorim remains optimistic but acknowledges the urgency to improve.

