Pakistan Succumbs to New Zealand's Bowling Prowess in ODI Series Defeat

After a crushing defeat in the T-20 series, Pakistan also succumbed in the one-day internationals against New Zealand, losing the second ODI by 84 runs in Hamilton. This defeat ensured Pakistan's series loss, with New Zealand moving to Mount Maunganui for a potential clean sweep in the final ODI on Saturday.

Mohammad Rizwan, dealing with a shoulder injury, acknowledged Pakistan's shortcomings in the match, particularly their failure to exploit swing conditions and counter New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack. Despite battling conditions, Rizwan praised teammates Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah for their spirited performances.

Rizwan commented on Pakistan's need for better performance, especially in the crucial first 10 overs. He credited Mitch Hay for his batting and noted Ben Sears' exceptional five-wicket haul, which anchored New Zealand's victory. Sears' efforts, combined with Hay's impressive 99 not out, sealed the match, leaving Pakistan to regroup ahead of the Tauranga ODI.

(With inputs from agencies.)