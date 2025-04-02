Left Menu

Livingstone's Heroics Lead RCB's Comeback Against GT

Liam Livingstone led a gallant resurgence by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, aided by Jitesh Sharma and Tim David, to post 169/8 against Gujarat Titans. This effort came despite an initial collapse to 42/4, with Mohammed Siraj taking 3/19. Livingstone's 54 provided the backbone for the innings.

Updated: 02-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:31 IST
Liam Livingstone. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at M Chinnaswammy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) staged an impressive comeback against Gujarat Titans (GT), thanks to a determined mid-innings performance. Middle-order batsmen Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Tim David played vital roles after RCB suffered a top-order collapse early in the match.

Inserted to bat first, woes started early for RCB as Virat Kohli fell cheaply, followed by a string of wickets at the hands of Mohammed Siraj, who was instrumental in reducing his former team to 42/4. Siraj ended with figures of 3/19, exploiting familiar conditions to dominate the RCB lineup initially.

However, the partnership between Livingstone and Sharma, followed by crucial runs from David, helped RCB steady the ship, ultimately reaching a competitive total of 169/8. Livingstone's aggressive approach, featuring a quick 54, proved pivotal and lifted RCB to a defendable total against Gujarat Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

