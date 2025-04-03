Liam Lawson's Unexpected Red Bull Demotion: A Surprising Detour in F1 Journey

Liam Lawson, the 23-year-old New Zealand driver, expressed shock over his sudden removal from Red Bull Racing after participating in only two Grand Prix events this season. Appointed as Max Verstappen's teammate, Lawson had limited Formula One experience before being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.

Having qualified poorly in Australia and China, Lawson was informed of the shuffle through a phone call, a move he was not anticipating. He remains focused on demonstrating his potential in Formula One as part of the junior Racing Bulls team, particularly eager to race on familiar circuits such as Japan's Suzuka, where he previously competed in the Super Formula championship.

Despite the disappointment, Lawson hopes to return to the Red Bull team in the future. He remains positive and motivated, with the support of Max Verstappen, who shared his disagreement with the decision on social media. Lawson reflects on his journey, emphasizing the volatility and unpredictability of a career in Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)