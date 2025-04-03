Left Menu

From Wallabies to Chargers: Jordan Petaia's NFL Ambition

Jordan Petaia, an Australian rugby player, has joined the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers under the International Player Pathway program. Petaia, known for his athletic prowess, aims to secure a spot as a tight end. His transition marks a significant shift from rugby union to American football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:03 IST
From Wallabies to Chargers: Jordan Petaia's NFL Ambition

Australian rugby star Jordan Petaia has embarked on a transformative journey, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway training program after departing from the Wallabies. Now at 25, Petaia aims to carve a niche as a potential tight end.

Initially gaining recognition as the youngest player for Australia in a Rugby World Cup, Petaia made his mark at the young age of 19. His transition to the NFL represents the pursuit of a shared dream with his late father.

While Australia is renowned for producing NFL punters, Petaia's endeavor signifies a rare shift in positions as he seeks to emulate Jordan Mailata's success. His move to the NFL is poised to garner significant attention back home in Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025