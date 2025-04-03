Left Menu

Basit Ali Condemns Pakistan's Lackluster Show Against New Zealand

Former cricketer Basit Ali expressed disappointment over Pakistan's performance in the second ODI against New Zealand, criticizing Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy. Despite moments of hope, Pakistan suffered an 84-run defeat, leading to a series loss. Basit suggested that Pakistan should concede the final match to New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:13 IST
Basit Ali Condemns Pakistan's Lackluster Show Against New Zealand
Pakistan Team (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a scathing critique of Pakistan's cricket team, former cricketer Basit Ali shared his disillusionment following their defeat in the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. Ali questioned the on-field decisions of captain Mohammad Rizwan, suggesting a lack of leadership as a key reason for the team's failure.

The match saw Pakistan struggling early, with a dismal batting performance that left them reeling at 65/6. Despite valiant efforts from Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah, the team fell short of the target, collapsing at 208 and handing New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Ali's harsh words reflect the sentiments of many as he sarcastically proposed that Pakistan should concede the final match, highlighting the team's poor form and inability to compete even against what he referred to as New Zealand's 'C team.' With the series already lost, Pakistan aims to salvage some pride in the final ODI at Bay Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025