Basit Ali Condemns Pakistan's Lackluster Show Against New Zealand

In a scathing critique of Pakistan's cricket team, former cricketer Basit Ali shared his disillusionment following their defeat in the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. Ali questioned the on-field decisions of captain Mohammad Rizwan, suggesting a lack of leadership as a key reason for the team's failure.

The match saw Pakistan struggling early, with a dismal batting performance that left them reeling at 65/6. Despite valiant efforts from Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah, the team fell short of the target, collapsing at 208 and handing New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Ali's harsh words reflect the sentiments of many as he sarcastically proposed that Pakistan should concede the final match, highlighting the team's poor form and inability to compete even against what he referred to as New Zealand's 'C team.' With the series already lost, Pakistan aims to salvage some pride in the final ODI at Bay Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)