LAFC's Nathan Ordaz Stuns Messi's Miami in CONCACAF Clash

In a gripping CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal, Nathan Ordaz scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute, leading Los Angeles FC to a 1-0 victory over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The match marked Messi's first scoreless game since joining Miami, as LAFC's defense, notably Hugo Lloris, kept him at bay.

Despite Messi's efforts, including two free kicks and several shots on target, Los Angeles' defense remained unyielding. LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo praised his team's collective effort in neutralizing Miami's high-profile players, ensuring a strategically crucial win at home.

Inter Miami, having previously gone on a winning streak under new coach Javier Mascherano, faced their first defeat of the year. The aggregate winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the semifinals. The second leg is scheduled for next week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)