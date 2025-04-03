Cricket Craft: Sudharsan's Triumph and Challenges in IPL

Opener B Sai Sudharsan has credited his growth as a T20 batter to the difficult conditions he faced during his tenure with IPL's Gujarat Titans. Contributing significantly to the team's success, Sudharsan delivered a crucial 49-run innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reflecting the benefits of rigorous practice at the nets.

Sudharsan emphasized that his fourth year in the IPL has been instrumental in boosting his experience, particularly with exposure to skilled fast bowlers in practice. The left-hander has cemented his place as one of the top scorers this season, thanks to training against the likes of Rabada and Siraj, elevating his game understanding.

Despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing difficulties due to early wicket losses, head coach Andy Flower acknowledged Siraj's impressive bowling but downplayed the pitch's role in their defeat. Flower commended Sudharsan's performance, highlighting the opener's adept handling of spin and smart shot selection, marking a solid start in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)