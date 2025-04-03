Left Menu

Indian Boxers Shine in World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025

Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal advanced to the semi-finals in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025. Rathore, Jamwal, and Hitesh earned unanimous decision victories against top opponents from Germany, Italy, and Australia, respectively, setting the stage for intense semifinal matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:11 IST
Indian Boxers Shine in World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal showcased their prowess by cruising into the semi-finals at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Wednesday.

In a dominant display, Jamwal overpowered Germany's Denis Bril in the 65 kg category, while Hitesh triumphed over Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani in the 70 kg category, both through unanimous decisions.

Manish Rathore faced a tough opponent in Australia's Olympian Yusuf Chothia in the 55 kg category. The match was closely contested, yet Rathore emerged victorious, with three judges in his favor. The semifinals will see Rathore against Kazakhstan's Nursultan Altynbek, Hitesh challenging Makan Traore, and Jamwal facing Italy's Gianluigi Malanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025