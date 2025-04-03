Indian Boxers Shine in World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025

Indian boxers Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal showcased their prowess by cruising into the semi-finals at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Wednesday.

In a dominant display, Jamwal overpowered Germany's Denis Bril in the 65 kg category, while Hitesh triumphed over Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani in the 70 kg category, both through unanimous decisions.

Manish Rathore faced a tough opponent in Australia's Olympian Yusuf Chothia in the 55 kg category. The match was closely contested, yet Rathore emerged victorious, with three judges in his favor. The semifinals will see Rathore against Kazakhstan's Nursultan Altynbek, Hitesh challenging Makan Traore, and Jamwal facing Italy's Gianluigi Malanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)