Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Denies Ranji Trophy Transfer Rumors

Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed reports of shifting to Goa for the Ranji Trophy. The Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed Yadav's commitment to Mumbai alongside refuting claims about other players joining Goa. Yashaswi Jaiswal, however, is moving due to differences. The official transfer awaits BCCI's window opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:17 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Denies Ranji Trophy Transfer Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has refuted claims that India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is considering a transfer to Goa for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. This dismissal came after reports emerged of Yadav, alongside some teammates, allegedly plotting an exit from the Mumbai team.

Contrary to the rumors, MCA secretary Abhay Hadap assured that Yadav remains dedicated to representing Mumbai, further urging the public to disregard these unfounded speculations. Yadav himself dismissed the claims on social media as baseless.

Separately, young batsman Yashaswi Jaiswal announced a switch to Goa, attributed to internal conflicts with senior players in the Mumbai Ranji squad. However, official transfers await the BCCI's inter-state transfer window opening. Reports of Hyderabad's Tilak Varma making a similar move have also been debunked by the MCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025