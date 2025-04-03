Suryakumar Yadav Denies Ranji Trophy Transfer Rumors

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has refuted claims that India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is considering a transfer to Goa for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. This dismissal came after reports emerged of Yadav, alongside some teammates, allegedly plotting an exit from the Mumbai team.

Contrary to the rumors, MCA secretary Abhay Hadap assured that Yadav remains dedicated to representing Mumbai, further urging the public to disregard these unfounded speculations. Yadav himself dismissed the claims on social media as baseless.

Separately, young batsman Yashaswi Jaiswal announced a switch to Goa, attributed to internal conflicts with senior players in the Mumbai Ranji squad. However, official transfers await the BCCI's inter-state transfer window opening. Reports of Hyderabad's Tilak Varma making a similar move have also been debunked by the MCA.

