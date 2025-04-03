United Kingdom Poised to Host 2035 Women's World Cup: A Game-Changer for Women's Football

The United Kingdom stands as the likely host for the 2035 Women's World Cup after FIFA President Gianni Infantino recognized it as the only valid bid. The announcement solidifies a joint effort from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to bring the prestigious tournament to UK soil for the first time since the men's competition in 1966.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed honor in being the sole bidder, emphasizing the significance of collaborating with home nation partners for what could be a crucial milestone for women's football. Meanwhile, the U.S. is similarly positioned for the 2031 Women's World Cup as the sole bidder.

The tournament's expansion from 32 to 48 teams aims to mirror the men's event, fostering international growth for the sport. Member associations must submit formal bids to FIFA by the end of this year, with official host announcements expected at the 76th FIFA Congress next year.

