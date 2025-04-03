SRH Seeks Redemption Against KKR in Crucial IPL 2025 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2025 encounter at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday. SRH is keen to reverse last year's losses against KKR, seeking a fresh start in this year's tournament.

Both teams, with identical positions on the points table, are entering this fourth match with renewed strategies. KKR is at the table's bottom, holding two points, while SRH sits at eighth with the same points tally from three games. Cummins emphasized the need for aggressive yet controlled play and highlighted the significance of team coordination.

Newcomer Kamindu Mendis makes his IPL debut, adding to SRH's lineup. Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed confidence in the pitch conditions favoring their spinners and welcomed back Moeen Ali to replace Spencer Johnson. Rahane underscored the importance of executing their strategies well in this prolonged league.

(With inputs from agencies.)