SRH Seeks Redemption Against KKR in Crucial IPL 2025 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens, aiming for revenge after last year's defeats. Both teams are in similar positions on the points table, but fresh strategies and player changes could influence the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:33 IST
Ajinkya Rahane and Pat Cummins (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2025 encounter at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday. SRH is keen to reverse last year's losses against KKR, seeking a fresh start in this year's tournament.

Both teams, with identical positions on the points table, are entering this fourth match with renewed strategies. KKR is at the table's bottom, holding two points, while SRH sits at eighth with the same points tally from three games. Cummins emphasized the need for aggressive yet controlled play and highlighted the significance of team coordination.

Newcomer Kamindu Mendis makes his IPL debut, adding to SRH's lineup. Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed confidence in the pitch conditions favoring their spinners and welcomed back Moeen Ali to replace Spencer Johnson. Rahane underscored the importance of executing their strategies well in this prolonged league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

