Olympiakos Chairman Faces Trial Amid Sports Violence Probe

Olympiakos chairman Evangelos Marinakis will face trial on charges linked to sports violence. Allegations include supporting a criminal organization tied to Olympiakos fans, a claim he denies. The probe was launched after a clash resulted in a police officer's death. Trials for other involved fans are also anticipated.

Evangelos Marinakis, the chairman of Olympiakos and a prominent figure in the sports and media sectors, along with four Olympiakos board members, is set to stand trial on misdemeanor charges amid a probe into incidents of sports violence. This follows a decision by a Greek judicial council.

Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, has fervently denied accusations, including claims of being connected to a criminal organization linked to Olympiakos fans. "The accusation is totally baseless," his lawyer Vassilis Dimakopoulos stated, while confirming that a trial date has not yet been scheduled.

Authorities initiated the investigation after a fatal encounter outside a volleyball match in December 2023, which left a riot police officer dead, allegedly from a flare during clashes with fans. Additionally, charges have been placed against over 140 individuals, mostly Olympiakos supporters, linked to an alleged criminal organization. Legal representatives reiterate their clients' innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

