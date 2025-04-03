CSD Ruling Allows Barcelona Duo to Play Despite Wage Cap Drama

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) has ruled in favor of Barcelona players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, permitting them to continue playing for the club until season's end. The ruling counters LaLiga's decision to lower Barcelona's wage cap, sparking controversy over the club's financial transparency.

The conflict began when LaLiga contested Barcelona's revised accounts, alleging that they didn't align with previous financial records. Despite selling VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, LaLiga claimed Barcelona lacked the financial capacity to register Olmo and Victor.

The CSD's decision nullifies an agreement between LaLiga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF), allowing the players to remain registered until the matter is resolved. In response, LaLiga plans to appeal, underscoring its belief that the registrations should have expired at the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)