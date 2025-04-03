Zaragoza Lauds Bengaluru FC's Commanding Semi-Final Victory

Gerard Zaragoza, head coach of Bengaluru FC, celebrated his team's decisive 2-0 win against FC Goa in the Indian Super League semi-finals at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The victory marked a pivotal moment as the Blues had failed to secure a win against Goa in their earlier league matches.

The triumph was aided by an own goal from Sandesh Jhingan and a skillful finish by Edgar Mendez. With this result, Bengaluru FC holds a crucial advantage heading into the second leg in Goa. Zaragoza now joins an elite group of managers who have won their first two playoff games.

Named an unchanged defense, Bengaluru's all-Indian backline, led by captain Rahul Bheke, delivered an exceptional performance. Bheke's record-setting 16 clearances and Namgyal Bhutia's standout play earned the Blues consecutive clean sheets. Zaragoza praised his defenders for their contributions in such high-pressure circumstances as they prepared for a challenging encounter in Goa.

