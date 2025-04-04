Crusaders Rebuild: From Gloom to Glory

The Canterbury Crusaders are reaping the benefits of a cultural transformation, vice-captain Codie Taylor says, following a lackluster Super Rugby Pacific defense last year. The team stands third in the table with a 4-2 record, ready to face the Fijian Drua with newfound vigor this Saturday.

Last season's failure to make the playoffs highlighted the need for a stronger team culture after the departure of influential players like Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga, and Jack Goodhue. Taylor admits the team struggled initially to connect, but intensive efforts in the off-season have strengthened those bonds.

Despite a non-playing sabbatical last year, Taylor remains optimistic, reminding everyone of the high stakes in Super Rugby. The team's loss in their recent home match against Moana Pasifika serves as a cautionary tale. The Crusaders aim to break their losing streak against the Fijian Drua in the demanding Fijian heat and humidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)