Left Menu

Crusaders Rebuild: From Gloom to Glory

The Canterbury Crusaders have experienced a cultural rebuild after a disappointing Super Rugby Pacific season, according to vice-captain Codie Taylor. Now third in the standings, they've emphasized team connections, overcoming the loss of key players. The team faces the Fijian Drua with renewed confidence and shared goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:15 IST
Crusaders Rebuild: From Gloom to Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canterbury Crusaders are reaping the benefits of a cultural transformation, vice-captain Codie Taylor says, following a lackluster Super Rugby Pacific defense last year. The team stands third in the table with a 4-2 record, ready to face the Fijian Drua with newfound vigor this Saturday.

Last season's failure to make the playoffs highlighted the need for a stronger team culture after the departure of influential players like Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga, and Jack Goodhue. Taylor admits the team struggled initially to connect, but intensive efforts in the off-season have strengthened those bonds.

Despite a non-playing sabbatical last year, Taylor remains optimistic, reminding everyone of the high stakes in Super Rugby. The team's loss in their recent home match against Moana Pasifika serves as a cautionary tale. The Crusaders aim to break their losing streak against the Fijian Drua in the demanding Fijian heat and humidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025