Noah Lolesio's Overseas Move: A Blow to Australia's Rugby Roster

Australia's rugby union scene faces another setback as flyhalf Noah Lolesio announces his departure from the ACT Brumbies at the conclusion of the season. Lolesio plans to join an overseas club in 2026, further depleting the nation's playmaker stocks.

ACT Brumbies' Chief Executive Phil Thomson confirmed the move and expressed gratitude for Lolesio's contributions to the team. Although the Brumbies did not specify his destination, reports suggest the 25-year-old is set to join a Japanese club.

Lolesio, who was pivotal in Joe Schmidt's initial Wallabies lineup, might face selection challenges for future series due to Schmidt's preference for players within the Australian domestic circuit, highlighting ongoing challenges for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)