Noah Lolesio's Overseas Move: A Blow to Australia's Rugby Roster

Australia flyhalf Noah Lolesio will leave the ACT Brumbies at the season's end for an overseas club contract in 2026. His departure, amid Carter Gordon's shift to rugby league, further impacts Australia's playmaker resources. Lolesio's next team remains undisclosed but is reportedly in Japan.

Updated: 04-04-2025 13:47 IST
Noah Lolesio's Overseas Move: A Blow to Australia's Rugby Roster
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's rugby union scene faces another setback as flyhalf Noah Lolesio announces his departure from the ACT Brumbies at the conclusion of the season. Lolesio plans to join an overseas club in 2026, further depleting the nation's playmaker stocks.

ACT Brumbies' Chief Executive Phil Thomson confirmed the move and expressed gratitude for Lolesio's contributions to the team. Although the Brumbies did not specify his destination, reports suggest the 25-year-old is set to join a Japanese club.

Lolesio, who was pivotal in Joe Schmidt's initial Wallabies lineup, might face selection challenges for future series due to Schmidt's preference for players within the Australian domestic circuit, highlighting ongoing challenges for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

