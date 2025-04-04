Jack Doohan's Great Escape: Rookie Survives Harrowing Crash at Japanese Grand Prix

Australian driver Jack Doohan emerged unscathed following a dramatic crash during the Japanese Grand Prix's second practice session on Friday. At just seven minutes in, Doohan's Alpine car veered off the tarmac and slammed into a trackside barrier, leaving spectators and his team momentarily on edge.

Team principal Oliver Oakes later revealed the cause of the accident, citing that the Drag Reduction System (DRS) had been left open during the first turn, leading to the spin-off. Despite the incident, Doohan was cleared after medical checks, and Oakes expressed optimism, saying, "It is something to learn from, and I know Jack and the team will be ready for tomorrow."

Having crashed in his maiden Grand Prix in Melbourne and with a 13th place in China, Doohan remains undeterred. "First of all, I am okay," he reassured, acknowledging the team's efforts to repair his car before Saturday's third practice and qualifying sessions. He added, "It was a heavy one, something that caught me by surprise, and I will learn from it."

(With inputs from agencies.)