Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell: A Decade of Brilliance at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has announced his departure from Manchester City, concluding a stellar 10-year stint with the club at the season's end.

Throughout his time with City, De Bruyne was twice named Premier League Player of the Season, and played a key role in the club's unprecedented success.

His contributions include 16 major trophies, 70 goals, and an impressive 118 Premier League assists, making him a significant presence in English football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)