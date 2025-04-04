Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell: A Decade of Brilliance at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, ending a decade marked by notable achievements. He won two Premier League Player of the Season awards, contributed to 16 major trophies, scored 70 goals, and made 118 assists. De Bruyne's legacy remains unparalleled in the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:17 IST
Kevin De Bruyne has announced his departure from Manchester City, concluding a stellar 10-year stint with the club at the season's end.

Throughout his time with City, De Bruyne was twice named Premier League Player of the Season, and played a key role in the club's unprecedented success.

His contributions include 16 major trophies, 70 goals, and an impressive 118 Premier League assists, making him a significant presence in English football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

