Rohit Sharma Injured: Mumbai Indians Face Lucknow without Key Players

In a crucial update for cricket fans, Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain and five-time IPL-winning leader, Rohit Sharma, has been sidelined from their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to a knee injury. Current MI captain Hardik Pandya shared this development during the toss, which he won and opted to bowl first.

Rohit's performance has been under scrutiny in the early matches of the IPL 2025, with the seasoned opener tallying only 21 runs across three games. His scores included a duck in the opener against Chennai Super Kings, followed by 8 and 13 against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya updates on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, hinting at a hopeful return soon from his back injury.

On the other side, Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant remains confident despite their rocky start. With a strong batting lineup and a focus on intuitive play without specific targets, LSG and Pant look to improve their standings. The teams fielded key players and impact subs as they prepare for the match's high stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)