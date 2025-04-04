Suryakumar Yadav Hits Century Milestone with Mumbai Indians in IPL
Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his 100th IPL game for Mumbai Indians, becoming the eighth player to reach this landmark. Marked by a special jersey presentation, Suryakumar holds impressive records with two IPL victories, over 3000 runs, and a consistent high-scoring presence for the team in multiple roles.
On an electrifying Friday, Suryakumar Yadav commemorated playing his 100th IPL match for the Mumbai Indians, a feat achieved by only eight players in the team's history. The celebrated player received a customized jersey to honor the significant milestone.
A stalwart for the Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar boasts over 3000 runs and is one of the few players to have twice clinched the IPL title with the team, in 2019 and 2020. Notably, among Mumbai Indians' elite run-getters, his batting average and strike rate rank second.
Renowned for his diverse roles as an opener, No. 3, and No. 4 batsman, Suryakumar is tied for the most centuries for Mumbai Indians alongside Rohit Sharma and holds the distinction of recording 25 scores of 50 or more for the franchise. Furthermore, he joins Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indians with over 500 runs in multiple seasons for Mumbai Indians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
