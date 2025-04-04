Thrills and Spills: Latest Highlights from the World of Sport
Catch up with the latest in sports, including Ovechkin's looming NHL record, Delle Donne's retirement, and key movements in basketball, hockey, and golf. Also, read about team streaks, player injuries, and major decisions impacting team management and player prospects.
In the world of hockey, Russian fans eagerly watch as NHL star Alexander Ovechkin closes in on a major goals record. His influence looms large over Moscow's Dynamo sports club, where young players train beneath his portraits, aiming to emulate his success with the Washington Capitals.
Turning to baseball, the Washington Nationals have placed pitcher Michael Soroka on the injured list due to a biceps strain. In his recent debut against the Toronto Blue Jays, Soroka struggled with cramping, allowing four runs over five innings.
In basketball news, WNBA standout Elena Delle Donne has announced her retirement after a career marked by two MVP titles and an Olympic gold medal. Meanwhile, the sports scene is buzzing with movements in college basketball and significant funding decisions in both golf and football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
