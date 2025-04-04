Locker Room Drama: Canales' Injury Shakes Monterrey

Monterrey midfielder and former Real Madrid star, Sergio Canales, has suffered a leg injury after a heated argument with his coach, Martin Demichelis. The injury occurred during a post-practice altercation, casting doubt on Canales' participation in the next game.

Club sources revealed that the disagreement arose from Canales' frustration with the team's subpar performances this season. Monterrey, currently ninth in the Mexican Clausura despite their high payroll, faces potential playoff elimination.

Demichelis acknowledged the importance of open dialogue within the team, emphasizing growth through exchanges of opinion. The coach, formerly of River Plate, holds a rich history within the sport, including winning the Premier League with Manchester City and representing Argentina at two World Cups.

(With inputs from agencies.)