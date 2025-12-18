Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe Nears Ronaldo's Scoring Record at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is close to breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's calendar-year scoring record for Real Madrid after a brace helped secure a 3-2 victory over Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey. Mbappe needs just one more goal to surpass Ronaldo's record of 59 goals in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 03:48 IST
Kylian Mbappe Nears Ronaldo's Scoring Record at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has taken a significant step towards breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's prestigious calendar-year scoring record at Real Madrid. The French forward showcased his exceptional talent with a brace, leading his team to a hard-fought 3-2 victory against third-tier Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey.

Mbappe's two crucial goals, along with an own goal by Manuel Farrando, secured Real Madrid's place in the last 16, despite an intense fightback from Nahuel Arroyo and Gonzalo Di Renzo. This win brings Mbappe's 2025 tally to 58 goals, placing him just one shy of Ronaldo's record.

With one more match remaining this year, against Sevilla in LaLiga at Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe has the opportunity to surpass the former Portuguese star. The anticipation mounts as fans eagerly await to see if Mbappe will achieve this monumental feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025