Kylian Mbappe Nears Ronaldo's Scoring Record at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has taken a significant step towards breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's prestigious calendar-year scoring record at Real Madrid. The French forward showcased his exceptional talent with a brace, leading his team to a hard-fought 3-2 victory against third-tier Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey.

Mbappe's two crucial goals, along with an own goal by Manuel Farrando, secured Real Madrid's place in the last 16, despite an intense fightback from Nahuel Arroyo and Gonzalo Di Renzo. This win brings Mbappe's 2025 tally to 58 goals, placing him just one shy of Ronaldo's record.

With one more match remaining this year, against Sevilla in LaLiga at Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe has the opportunity to surpass the former Portuguese star. The anticipation mounts as fans eagerly await to see if Mbappe will achieve this monumental feat.

