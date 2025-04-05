Left Menu

Lucy Bronze Shines in England's Dominant Win Over Belgium

Lucy Bronze celebrated her 130th international appearance by playing a pivotal role in England's 5-0 victory over Belgium. The European champions lead Women's Nations League Group 3 with seven points, closely followed by Spain. Germany, Sweden, and France top their respective groups in the ongoing competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bristol | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:51 IST
Lucy Bronze Shines in England's Dominant Win Over Belgium
Lucy Bronze
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a commanding display, England's Lucy Bronze marked her 130th international appearance with both a goal and an assist, helping secure a 5-0 victory over Belgium in the Women's Nations League. The win ensures England remains at the top of Group 3 with seven points, closely trailed by World Cup champions Spain.

The match saw Bronze, at 33, playing across the pitch with vigor. She opened the scoring in the 21st minute, skillfully converting a header from a cross by Lauren James. By the end of the first half, she had assisted another goal, setting up Millie Bright with a clever flick during stoppage time.

Further goals by substitutes Aggie Beever-Jones and Jess Park, along with a late strike by Keira Walsh, cemented the Lionesses' comprehensive win. The results across other groups saw Germany, Sweden, and France retaining their leading positions, aiming for the Nations League finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025