Lucy Bronze Shines in England's Dominant Win Over Belgium

In a commanding display, England's Lucy Bronze marked her 130th international appearance with both a goal and an assist, helping secure a 5-0 victory over Belgium in the Women's Nations League. The win ensures England remains at the top of Group 3 with seven points, closely trailed by World Cup champions Spain.

The match saw Bronze, at 33, playing across the pitch with vigor. She opened the scoring in the 21st minute, skillfully converting a header from a cross by Lauren James. By the end of the first half, she had assisted another goal, setting up Millie Bright with a clever flick during stoppage time.

Further goals by substitutes Aggie Beever-Jones and Jess Park, along with a late strike by Keira Walsh, cemented the Lionesses' comprehensive win. The results across other groups saw Germany, Sweden, and France retaining their leading positions, aiming for the Nations League finals.

