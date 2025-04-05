Left Menu

Sports Stars Shine and Say Goodbye: Major Moves and Milestones

In sports, Pete Alonso thrills Mets fans in Queens, NBA’s Ja Morant fined for gestures, and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne retires. NHL's Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky's record, while Rick Pitino and Bruce Pearl share Coach of the Year honors. Other notable updates include MLB call-ups and NFL retirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:29 IST
In a thrilling home opener, Pete Alonso's powerful homer showcased his steadfast connection to the Mets, despite recent uncertainties about his future. Cheered on by a vibrant Queens crowd, Alonso continues to prove his worth with the team.

In basketball news, Ja Morant faced a $75,000 fine for finger-gun gestures during a game, highlighting the NBA's strict policy on player conduct. Meanwhile, WNBA icon Elena Delle Donne announced her retirement, marking the end of a stellar career marred by injuries.

Excitement also brewed on the ice as Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's goal record, a once-thought untouchable feat. In coaching news, Rick Pitino and Bruce Pearl made history by sharing the Coach of the Year award, underscoring their exceptional contributions to college basketball.

