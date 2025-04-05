Sports Stars Shine and Say Goodbye: Major Moves and Milestones

In a thrilling home opener, Pete Alonso's powerful homer showcased his steadfast connection to the Mets, despite recent uncertainties about his future. Cheered on by a vibrant Queens crowd, Alonso continues to prove his worth with the team.

In basketball news, Ja Morant faced a $75,000 fine for finger-gun gestures during a game, highlighting the NBA's strict policy on player conduct. Meanwhile, WNBA icon Elena Delle Donne announced her retirement, marking the end of a stellar career marred by injuries.

Excitement also brewed on the ice as Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's goal record, a once-thought untouchable feat. In coaching news, Rick Pitino and Bruce Pearl made history by sharing the Coach of the Year award, underscoring their exceptional contributions to college basketball.

