Verstappen's Suzuka Dominance: Pole Position Again!

World champion Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, delivering a stunning late flying lap. He outperformed McLarens, with Lando Norris starting beside him in the front row. Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc follow on the second row.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:48 IST
Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix with a spectacular late flying lap, overwhelming the McLaren team at Suzuka.

Lando Norris will join Verstappen on the front row, maintaining close competition with the champion. Meanwhile, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will commence their race from the second row.

This achievement marks Verstappen's fourth consecutive pole at Suzuka, reinforcing his dominance on the track and setting the stage for an exciting race.

