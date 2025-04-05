Verstappen's Suzuka Dominance: Pole Position Again!

Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix with a spectacular late flying lap, overwhelming the McLaren team at Suzuka.

Lando Norris will join Verstappen on the front row, maintaining close competition with the champion. Meanwhile, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will commence their race from the second row.

This achievement marks Verstappen's fourth consecutive pole at Suzuka, reinforcing his dominance on the track and setting the stage for an exciting race.

