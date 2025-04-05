In a significant shift for German football, Thomas Mueller, a beloved figure at Bayern Munich, will part ways with the club after spending 25 trophy-filled years there. The player, who holds a record for securing 12 league titles, revealed in a candid social media post that the decision was mutual, yet not aligned with his personal wishes.

Mueller, despite his diminishing role on the pitch under coach Vincent Kompany, expressed his continued passion for the game and his eagerness to fight for victories alongside his teammates. However, in a decisive move, Bayern chose not to negotiate a new contract with the midfield dynamo, respected by fans and teammates alike.

While Mueller has remained tight-lipped about his future plans, Bayern signaled a potential post-playing role for him within the club's ecosystem. As Mueller prepares for his final matches with Bayern, the club shows strong prospects in the ongoing season, with aspirations for more triumphs before Mueller's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)