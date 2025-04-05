KL Rahul's Stellar Performance Shines in IPL Clash

In a thrilling IPL encounter, opening batter KL Rahul delivered an impressive half-century, enabling the Delhi Capitals to post a challenging score of 183 for 6 against the Chennai Super Kings.

Displaying remarkable skill, Rahul hit an unbeaten 77 off 51 balls, decorated with six boundaries and three sixes. Abishek Porel supported with a valuable 33, and Tristan Stubbs remained not out at 24.

Among the bowlers for CSK, Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the most effective, recording figures of 2/25 and giving the Capitals a competitive total to defend.

