KL Rahul's Stellar Performance Shines in IPL Clash
KL Rahul played a crucial innings, scoring 77 runs, to help Delhi Capitals reach a total of 183 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Abishek Porel added 33 runs, while Tristan Stubbs remained not out with 24. Khaleel Ahmed was the standout bowler for CSK with figures of 2/25.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:25 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter, opening batter KL Rahul delivered an impressive half-century, enabling the Delhi Capitals to post a challenging score of 183 for 6 against the Chennai Super Kings.
Displaying remarkable skill, Rahul hit an unbeaten 77 off 51 balls, decorated with six boundaries and three sixes. Abishek Porel supported with a valuable 33, and Tristan Stubbs remained not out at 24.
Among the bowlers for CSK, Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the most effective, recording figures of 2/25 and giving the Capitals a competitive total to defend.
