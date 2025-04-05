Left Menu

Wrexham Soars Toward Championship Glory

Wrexham is nearing its third consecutive promotion, edging closer to the Championship with a 3-0 victory over Burton Albion. The team, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, leads third-place Wycombe by six points, with five games left in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wrexham | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wrexham, the rising football team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is closing in on a milestone achievement: a spot in the Championship after a resounding 3-0 win against Burton Albion. This victory came as Wycombe, the third-place contender, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Reading, giving Wrexham a significant advantage.

Currently six points ahead and with a game in hand compared to Wycombe, Wrexham finds itself in a strategic position. As they approach the end of their promotion campaign, having five matches remaining, the team's extraordinary journey from the fifth-tier National League is a testament to their resurgence, fueled by their owners' investment.

Despite their successes, star player Paul Mullin was once again left out of the lineup by manager Phil Parkinson. With only Birmingham ahead by eight points, Wrexham is poised to secure one of the two automatic promotion slots, continuing their remarkable ascent in England's football hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

