Battle for Glory: East Bengal's IWL Journey Continues

East Bengal's quest for their first Indian Women's League title continues after a 1-1 draw with Sribhumi FC. While leading the table, they must win against last year’s champions Odisha FC to secure victory. Meanwhile, nearest rivals Gokulam Kerala FC suffered a setback in their title aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barrackpore | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an intense clash on Saturday, East Bengal was held to a 1-1 draw by Sribhumi FC, postponing their hopes of claiming a maiden Indian Women's League (IWL) title. Anju Tamang put East Bengal ahead in the 82nd minute, only for Sandra Atinga to equalize for Sribhumi in the 88th minute at Bibhutibhushan Stadium.

The draw extends East Bengal's lead to five points after rivals Gokulam Kerala FC fell to Kickstart FC. With two more games remaining, East Bengal stands atop the leaderboard with 31 points from 12 matches. A win against Odisha FC on April 11 could see them clinch the title.

On the other hand, Sribhumi FC maintains third place with 16 points. Meanwhile, Kickstart FC's victory over a depleted Gokulam Kerala has left the latter's title hopes hanging by a thread. Gokulam will have to bank on East Bengal's slip-ups and win their remaining games to have a chance at the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

