Nick Rockett's Triumph: A Grand Victory at Aintree

Nick Rockett, a 33-1 outsider, claimed victory in the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree. The horse, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Patrick Mullins, surpassed past winner I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West, both also trained by Mullins.

Updated: 05-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:48 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

In a thrilling finish at the Grand National steeplechase held at Aintree, Nick Rockett emerged as the unexpected victor. The horse, carrying 33-1 odds, was expertly guided to victory by Patrick Mullins, son of the renowned trainer Willie Mullins.

Adding to the family's legacy, Willie Mullins had trained not only the winning horse but also the second and third runners. Last year's champion, I Am Maximus, claimed the second position, closely followed by Grangeclare West in third.

The remarkable achievement at Aintree solidifies Willie Mullins' standing as a top trainer, capturing the spotlight in one of the most prestigious events in horse racing.

