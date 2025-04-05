Left Menu

PM Modi Hails 1996 Sri Lankan World Cup Triumph: An Iconic Cricket Connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning cricket team during his visit to the nation. The interaction highlighted the team's historic triumph and its lasting impact on sports lovers worldwide. The meeting also underscored India's support for Sri Lanka during challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:09 IST
PM Modi Hails 1996 Sri Lankan World Cup Triumph: An Iconic Cricket Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a significant sporting milestone during his visit to Sri Lanka by meeting with the members of the 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan cricket team. The Sri Lankan team's victory over Australia in the final captivated fans and achieved legendary status.

Modi's two-day visit included talks on bilateral relations, culminating in his meeting with the cricket legends. The interaction brought back memories of Sri Lanka's iconic win and illustrated India's supportive stance towards its neighbor.

The Sri Lankan cricket icons, including Kumar Dharmasena and Aravinda de Silva, praised Modi, acknowledging his global respect. Modi's engagement meant a lot to the players, highlighting the deep-rooted cricketing ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025