PM Modi Hails 1996 Sri Lankan World Cup Triumph: An Iconic Cricket Connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a significant sporting milestone during his visit to Sri Lanka by meeting with the members of the 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan cricket team. The Sri Lankan team's victory over Australia in the final captivated fans and achieved legendary status.

Modi's two-day visit included talks on bilateral relations, culminating in his meeting with the cricket legends. The interaction brought back memories of Sri Lanka's iconic win and illustrated India's supportive stance towards its neighbor.

The Sri Lankan cricket icons, including Kumar Dharmasena and Aravinda de Silva, praised Modi, acknowledging his global respect. Modi's engagement meant a lot to the players, highlighting the deep-rooted cricketing ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)